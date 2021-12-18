The OL Reign drafted six players in the National Women’s Soccer League draft Saturday.

The Reign took Zsani Kajan with the eighth overall pick, which was acquired from Gotham FC for its first-round pick in 2023. Kajan has played with the Hungary national team since she was 16. The forward played collegiately St. John’s and scored 17 goals and had six assists in 23 games as a senior.

The Reign sent their 10th pick to the Orlando Pride for defender Phoebe McClernon. The Reign also sent a second rounder in 2023 and forward Leah Pruitt and defender Celia to the Pride.

Among the picks made by the Reign was Kent native and University of Washington standout Olivia Van der Jagt at 33.

The Reign also drafted North Carolina goal keeper Claudia Dickey with the 20th pic, versatile Wake Forest player Ryanne Brown at 21, Santa Clara forward Kaile Halvorsen at 32 and UCLA midfielder Marley Canales at 47.

• The Reign traded midfielder Kelcie Hedge, the 2020 first-round pick, to Houston for the 21st overall pick.

Women’s basketball

• McKenzi Williams scored 11 points as Seattle U (4-6) wrapped up its final nonconference road trip of the season with a 76-49 loss at Montana State (7-5).

• Natalie Hoff and Schuyler Berry had 12 points each to pace Seattle Pacific (5-7) past Puget Sound for a 66-56 nonconference win. Georgia Lavinder had 15 points for the Loggers (9-2), ranked 21 in Division III, who saw their nine-game win streak end.

Hockey

• Niko Huuhtanen scored twice as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1. Vince Lamanna and Austin Roest each had two assists for Everett. Eric Van Impe scored for Seattle.

Football

• Class 4A state champion Graham-Kapowsin defeated Collins Hill of Georgia 40-36 at the GIECO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas. GK got the win on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Wood to Stephen Mars with one second remaining.