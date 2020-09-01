OL Reign will kickoff its second return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic with a Cascadia derby against the Portland Thorns FC on Sept. 12.

The game will be played without fans in attendance in Portland and aired nationally on CBS at 12:30 p.m. PT.

The Bold and Thorns finished in a scoreless draw in their last meeting as part of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup in Utah. The Reign is on a four-game unbeaten streak against the Thorns, but the goalless draw was a first since May 2016.

NWSL previously announced that its Fall Series will be the end to its 2020 schedule. OL Reign was grouped with Portland and the Utah Royals FC to play four matches each.

The league on Tuesday released dates for the opening three weeks of the return and will announce the remainder, including the OL Reign’s other three games, at a later time. The Sept. 12 matchup is the first time the club will play before a nationally televised audience.

NWSL delayed its season last spring in efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Eight of the league’s nine teams participated in the Challenge Cup beginning in June where teams were sequestered at venues outside of Salt Lake City. The minimized participants and staff were tested for the virus frequently and no positive cases were found throughout the event.

The Houston Dash won the tournament title in July. The OL Reign were knocked out in the quarterfinals.