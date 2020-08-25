The National Women’s Soccer League announced Tuesday a fall return to play where its nine teams will combine to play matches over seven weeks. The finalized schedule and competition rules are expected to be released next week, but the truncated season will kickoff Sept. 5 and run through Oct. 17.

NWSL’s clubs were bracketed into three-team pods to play four matches each. OL Reign was matched with the Portland Thorns FC and Utah Royals FC to minimize travel. Each team will host two home matches and play two away.

CBS networks, as part of its new multiyear deal with NWSL, will air one NWSL match every Saturday in September and three Saturdays in October. CBS All Access will also stream four games in September.

The NWSL held a Challenge Cup in Utah that concluded with the Houston Dash winning the title on July 26. OL Reign lost in the quarterfinals to the Chicago Red Stars.

NWSL’s planned 2020 regular season would’ve kicked off in April. It was initially delayed last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple safety protocols were put in place to enable NWSL to hold its summer tournament. The Orlando Pride were unable to participate because of multiple positive cases of COVID-19 found within their club. The remaining eight NWSL teams were sequestered in Utah and tested frequently in order to compete. No positive cases were reported.

NWSL said in a news release that similar measures will be in place in order to hold its fall regular season in home markets. Fans are not expected to be able to attend matches in Washington due to government restrictions.