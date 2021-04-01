Tickets for OL Reign matches at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. for the general public. A pre-sale for the club’s season ticket members will be offered Friday.

Prices start at $16 per match and may be purchased by calling (866) 997-3446 or by visiting the Ticketmaster website.

Fans are welcomed back after missing the truncated 2020 season due to government restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Jay Inslee cleared the way to attend sporting events last month, limiting seating to 25% of a facility’s capacity. That’s about 1,600 people for Cheney’s 6,500-seat stadium.

The Reign’s layout will feature socially-distanced pods of 1-6 people. Attendees within each pod are limited to a maximum of two different households. Fans will be required to wear masks at all times while in the stadium.

For now, tickets are only available for the club’s two NWSL Challenge Cup home matches. The Reign opens April 16 at Cheney Stadium against the Houston Dash, which won the tournament last season. The second home match is April 27 against the Chicago Red Stars.