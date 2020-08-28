OL Reign captain Megan Rapinoe has opted out of the National Women’s Soccer League’s fall return to play, the club announced Friday.

Rapinoe, 34, also opted out of participating in the NWSL’s summer return, the Challenge Cup tournament. The Reign was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the event held in Utah last month.

Though she hasn’t suited up for the Reign, Rapinoe — one of soccer’s biggest stars — has kept busy the past few months. She virtually hosted the ESPYs in June, debuted a conversation show on HBO this month and has been seen sitting courtside for Seattle Storm games in the WNBA bubble in Florida.

The Reign, which finalized its 32-player roster Friday, will play four matches in a group with the Portland Thorns FC and Utah Royals FC to minimize travel. The Bold will play their two home games at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma but due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be permitted to attend.

The NWSL season will kick off Sept. 5 and run through Oct. 17. Finalized dates and competition rules are expected to be released next week.