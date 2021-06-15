OL Reign today announced that it has signed Mexican international left back Jimena López to a three-year contract after reaching agreement with SD Eibar on a permanent transfer of the player.

The contract includes a club option for the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League season. Per league and club policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

López was selected by OL Reign with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NWSL College Draft, but the defender elected to start her professional career with Spanish side SD Eibar in the Spanish Primera División.

SPU scholar-athlete awards

• Seattle Pacific women’s rower Suzanne Stafford and men’s soccer player Travis Swallow were named winners of the C. Clifford McCrath 101 Club Scholar-Athlete Award.

The award is sponsored by the Washington Athletic Club and is named for Cliff McCrath, the long-time SPU men’s soccer coach and member of the Falcon Hall of Fame.

The award recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of one man and one woman who are graduating seniors, four-year letterwinners, and possess the highest cumulative grade-point averages in their class.

Stafford, a biochemistry major, has a 3.93 GPA.

Swallow is a business administration major with a 3.94 GPA.