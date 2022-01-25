OL Reign has signed defender Alyssa Malonson to a one-year deal, with a one-year option, the club announced Tuesday.

“Alyssa is an exciting young talent with tremendous upside,” said OL Reign coach Laura Harvey. “She will add something a bit different to our backline, provides valuable depth, and will be in a great position to enhance her craft by working with our veteran players.”

OL Reign obtained the rights to Malonson on Jan. 12 in a trade with North Carolina. The 2021 SEC Defender of the Year was initially drafted by the Courage during the 2021 NWSL Draft, but chose to play out her fifth year of eligibility at Auburn.

The Reign also waived defender Amber Brooks.

men’s golf

• The Washington men moved up to fourth with a 7-under 569 after two rounds of the Southwestern Invitational at Westlake Village, Calif. UW’s Teddy Lin is fifth at 5-under 139.

gymnastics

• Washington sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm was the coaches choice as Pac-12 performer of the week. She posted big scores in every event of UW’s home meet against California: vault (9.750), bars (9.900), beam (9.900), floor (9.850). Her all-around score of 39.400 earned her second place and she won beam.