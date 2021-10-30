A match that wasn’t supposed to have much drama was filled with theater. The finish played into OL Reign’s hands.

With a 3-0 win against the Kansas City Current on Saturday, the Reign secured second place in NWSL standings to close the regular season. The Bold (13-8-3) earned a first-round bye in the expanded six-team postseason. The Reign will host a semifinal match on Nov. 14 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

The Portland Thorns FC won the NWSL Supporters’ Shield earlier this season and the other first-round bye. They’ll also host their semifinal match on Nov 14.

NWSL’s championship game is set for Nov. 20 at Racing Louisville FC’s Lynn Family Stadium. The NWSL Players Association pushed to have the match moved from Providence Park in Portland to avoid a 9 a.m. local time kickoff. The title game will still be at noon EST and air on CBS Sports Network.

Reign forward Eugenie Le Sommer recorded a second-half brace at KC’s Legends Field in Kansas to guide her team to the needed win. It’s the Frenchwoman’s third brace of her inaugural NWSL season.

The first score was a build up off a corner kick by Reign forward Megan Rapinoe. Teammate Rose Lavelle tapped an assist to Le Sommer in the box, the latter sending her shot into goal in the 49th minute.

Le Sommer made a strong run in the 64th minute to connect with a Rapinoe cross, heading a strong shot past KC keeper Adrianna Franch. The goal gave the Reign a 3-0 lead and coach Laura Harvey began her substitutions.

Kansas City defender Kiki Pickett had an own goal in the 35th that put the Reign on the board first. Pickett was caught behind a charging Lavelle in the box and when Reign midfielder Sofia Huerta sent in a cross, it deflected off Pickett into goal.

The Current (3-14-7) entered the match eliminated from the postseason and last in the 10-team league, but there was still a buzz around the facility. The club was founded in December and at halftime on Saturday, it unveiled its new official crest, branding and designs for a $70 million stadium that will be located on the city’s riverfront downtown.

The “Current” moniker is a nod to Kansas City’s location along the Missouri River.

There was five minutes of second-half stoppage time due to multiple injures on both sides. The scariest moment was when Current forward Kristen Hamilton collided with Reign keeper Sarah Bouhaddi. Blood gushed from the keeper’s nose and she nearly subbed out of the match. Hamilton was shown a yellow card in the 52nd minute and Bouhaddi returned to play, subbing off in the 89th minute with the win nearly secured.