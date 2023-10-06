In terms of a retirement party, few could compete with the “Forever Reign: A celebration of Megan Rapinoe” festivities to honor the striker’s career in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Reign City Riot band and others throughout the Lumen Field crowd Friday wore cotton-candy pink wigs in honor of the forward. The U.S. women’s national team star dyed her hair before a historic 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup run in France and it evolved to the color as the tournament played out. The Americans won the title while Rapinoe won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot.

There were colorful card stunts, video tributes and tears. But when it came to the actual soccer — with a playoff berth up for grabs — the Reign struggled in the final third against the Washington Spirit. The sides ended in a goalless draw.

The Reign received help to hold onto the sixth and final playoff spot. Racing Louisville had a 3-2 comeback win against the Orlando Pride in Friday’s earlier game. The Pride are below the line with 28 points while Racing is eighth with 27 points.

Spirit striker Trinity Rodman tried to ruin the ceremony in the 52nd minute and second-half stoppage time. The first attempt in the box had to be tipped over the cross bar by Reign keeper Claudia Dickey. The low shot in stoppage time had to be tipped away by Dickey to preserve the clean sheet.

Dickey was also called into action in the 89th minute when Dorian Bailey squared up for a shot from deep. The keeper punched it over the cross bar.

Rapinoe caused the crowd to rise to their feet twice in the second half with breakaways toward goal. Her left-footed shot in the 61st was saved by keeper Aubrey Bledsoe Kingsbury.

Jess Fishlock couldn’t get a handle of a nice cross from Rapinoe in the 82nd to net the opening goal.

Rapinoe wore the captain’s band instead of defender Lu Barnes. The Reign was without Rose Lavelle (leg), Sofia Huerta (leg) Alana Cook (suspension) and Nikki Stanton (suspension) on Friday.

The Reign (8-4-9) play their regular-season finale on the road against the Chicago Red Stars on Oct. 15.

Rapinoe retired a 17-year career with USWNT team before 25,622 people at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Redding, Calif. native started her professional career in 2009 and played the longest stretch with the Reign at 11 years.

The club set a league attendance record Friday as 34,130 filled Lumen for her final regular-season home match.

No update on sale

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman spoke with media before Friday’s match and said there’s “no material update” regarding the Reign being up for sell.

France-based OL Groupe purchased the charter club in 2019, changing the branding and colors, and put the team up for sale in April 2023.

“There are multiple bidders who are interested,” Berman said. “We believe in a process that will get us to the best possible outcome to find the right owner who is resourced appropriately to take this club to the next level and we’re working very closely with the incumbent ownership to ensure that happens on an appropriate timeline.”