One thing is certain for OL Reign’s playoff match Friday — it’s officially Megan Rapinoe’s last at Lumen Field as a player.

With the festivities, interviews, photo shoots and speeches completed earlier this month for the Reign’s final regular-season home match, Rapinoe has a different feeling headed into the postseason.

Rested.

And if her brace against the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday to ensure a playoff run for the Reign is any indication, a rested Rapinoe is dangerous. But a rested Rapinoe whose every match could literally be her last?

It could be the right combination to help Rapinoe and the Reign win the one trophy that’s evaded the charter team since the National Women’s Soccer League’s inaugural season in 2013 — a league championship.

The fourth-seeded Reign (9-8-5) will host fifth-seeded Angel City FC (8-7-7) in a quarterfinal matchup. The winner travels to play the top-seeded San Diego Wave in the semifinals on Nov. 5 at Snapdragon Stadium.

“I love these games, these are the games you want to be in,” Rapinoe said. “This is the whole point of being a professional athlete. Putting all the time and work in that you do is to be in these most meaningful games … If that’s the last one, then that’s the last one. I’m not really too stressed about that. I’m more focused on enjoying the game and enjoying this part of the season. We’ve worked really hard and had to dig really deep this season to get to this point to host a playoff game. We didn’t even think this was possible.”

A wild “Decision Day” for the NWSL catapulted the Reign from the sixth and final playoff spot to a first-round host. Angel City was below the line and upset Portland 5-1 on Sunday to clinch the first berth in the franchise’s two-year history.

While the Reign have the experience, club originals in Rapinoe, midfielder Jess Fishlock, defender Lu Barnes and coach Laura Harvey haven’t won a postseason match since 2015. Friday marks the club’s ninth all-time playoff appearance.

“It’s a huge hole in my career and in what means most to me,” said Rapinoe, who’s won three NWSL Shields, two World Cup titles, two Olympic medals and an NCAA championship. “We’ve had some great teams here, some of the best ever with the Reign and haven’t been able to get that one elusive piece of silverware.”

Last year’s run before 21,491 fans at Lumen ended with the Kansas City Current toppling the top-seeded Reign 2-0 in the semifinals. Harvey gathered the team immediately after the final whistle at center circle and told them the result was what they deserved based on performance.

The Reign enter this postseason struggling to execute consistently in front of goal. Sunday’s 3-0 win against Chicago has sparked the team, especially seeing Rapinoe knock two in and assist Fishlock on the third goal.

“It’s a barrier we have to cross and break,” Barnes said of getting their first postseason win in eight years. “Having this momentum and finishing well in Chicago in the regular season and heading into the playoffs is helpful … We have a really tough team that’s mentally strong and what we’ve shown the last three weeks is that we’re peaking at the right time.”

A winning record against ACFC also helps. The Reign is 6-1-1 against the Californians all-time, but lost 2-1 in Los Angeles in their last meeting in August.

Angel City coach Becki Tweed took over the team midseason and has only lost once in the team’s past 11 league matches. The side has received goals from 10 different players, led by four apiece from forward Alyssa Thompson and midfielder Savannah McCaskill, who also has three assists this season.

“Angel City hasn’t changed too much,” Harvey said. “Becki organized them. Their midfield is slightly different, but sport is a momentum game. They got momentum, they got on a roll and started to believe maybe more. I’m guessing she helped with that and sometimes that sort of shift of a different voice, someone walking in the room that’s different and has a different way, can be really impactful. But there’s not too much change, they’ve just got belief.”

Rapinoe has imparted that belief in her team, too, with knowledge that the work is done. She wants her team to enjoy the postseason as if it could be the last — acknowledging it is for her.

“It was tough to hold it all,” Rapinoe said of retiring her U.S. women’s national team career in September and marking the end of her NWSL career after a goalless draw against the Washington Spirit on Oct. 6.

“Trying to enjoy the celebration games and everything, which was amazing but sort of overwhelming in a lot of ways,” Rapinoe continued. “It’s gotten easier as I’ve put those games behind me to just kind of focus on the day to day. That’s what’s going to be required of me to play well … This is what you do all of the not fun stuff for, these moments where everything is on the line and you have to win. You have to put it all out there and you get to be the woman in the arena. There’s nothing better.”