More than two months later than originally planned, the newest version of the Reign will begin play.

The franchise, which changed its name from Reign FC to OL Reign when it was was purchased by the OL Groupe in December, opens its season Tuesday night at 7 p.m. PDT against Sky Blue FC in the National Women’s Soccer League’s 23-game Challenge Cup.

All games in the tournament with the exception of one semifinal and the title match, are being played in Herriman, Utah, and without fans. Games are available via livestream on CBS all-acess.

The championship game, which will be played July 26, and one of the semifinals will be held at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

The Challenge Cup got underway Saturday, giving the NWSL the distinction of being the first team league to get back into action after sports went on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. OL Reign was originally scheduled to play its first game April 18.

The North Carolina Courage beat the Portland Thorn 2-1 in Saturday’s nationally televised Challenge Cup opener, but it was also newsworthy for what happened beforehand.

Players for both teams knelt during the national anthem, and players and coaches wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts during warmups.

OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe drew national attention when she began kneeling during the anthem in 2016. She is not with the team during the tournament, which was voluntary. The rest of the roster is participating.