Laura Harvey has scouted plenty of Orlando game film through the years and commented this season is the best the franchise has played. The Pride gave the OL Reign coach a close up view Friday.

Orlando was oppressive like the humid summer night, cloaking the Reign until a 1-0 win at Exploria Stadium was secured. The victory is the Pride’s first against the visitors since the first meeting in 2016 — a span of 13 matches through all competitions.

The Pride scored the opening goal in the 16th minute. Julie Doyle, the NWSL Player of the Week, beat Reign defender Ryanne Brown on the left side to send a pinpoint cross into the box that Messiah Bright headed past keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Reign forward Elyse Bennett had an attempt in the opening minute but it was the Pride that was in control of the match. Orlando used heavy pressure to tenderize Tullis-Joyce, totaling 12 shots overall in the first half, the keeper saving five before the break.

Playing in a light rain in the second half, the Reign had trouble getting the ball away from the Pride (6-8-1) in the midfield. Multiple delays put nine minutes on the clock for second-half stoppage time, but the Reign (7-5-3) couldn’t find an equalizer.

Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock was subbed off in the 23rd because of an apparent left hamstring injury. Midfielder Nikki Stanton replaced her in the lineup.

Advertising

Fishlock, a Welsh international, recently returned from injury and wanted to have a memorable weekend in playing for club and country.

Wales is set to play the U.S. women’s national team Sunday in a friendly that’s billed as a send-off for the USWNT and their FIFA women’s World Cup run. It’s doubtful Fishlock will be available for her side.

Fishlock will have two weeks to heal, should the injury remain minor. The NWSL is shutting down July 10-20 to ease the impact of the World Cup on its teams. The Reign have the most NWSL players called up for international duty at eight, five are on the USWNT roster.

Harvey pulled defender Sam Hiatt at the break for Shae Holmes.

Next up for the Reign is a Challenge Cup match on July 28 against San Diego at Lumen Field.