The outcome was as befuddling as the go-ahead goal.

How could such a star-studded roster with veterans who’ve won championships across the globe drop a NWSL semifinal match? And how did that season-ending strike land in the net, brushing the back post?

Those are questions second-seeded OL Reign will have an entire offseason to answer. A young Washington Spirit team breezed into Cheney Stadium in Tacoma for the third time this season, packing another win for the trip back home — this time a 2-1 result before 5,273 people on Sunday.

Third-seeded Washington will face the winner of the semifinal match between top-seeded Portland Thorns FC and fourth-seeded Chicago Red Stars for the NWSL championship Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville. CBS will broadcast the game at 9 a.m. PST.

“That’s the beauty of this sport, it doesn’t matter how good you are,” Reign defender Lu Barnes said. “We talked about the efforts of our heart, winning first and second balls. Attitude is all we had to bring today, at least a priority for sure, and it’s disappointing that we didn’t.”

Spirit forward Ashley Sanchez had the game-winning goal in the 68th minute. Midfielder Andi Sullivan set up the play with a corner kick that was blocked. Sanchez collected the rebound and chipped the shot over Reign keeper Sarah Bouhaddi to the back post from a difficult angle near the endline.

The Reign had two attempts to equalize in the 77th minute blocked. Bold forward Eugeine Le Sommer had a header saved by Spirit keeper Aubrey Bledsoe in second-half stoppage time.

Overall, the Reign outshot Washington 23-13 in the match, watching 12 attempts get blocked. Bledsoe finished with two saves.

“It’s sad to lose like this,” Le Sommer told the CBS broadcast crew.

Washington and the Reign have faced each three times in the NWSL semifinals. Sunday is the first time Washington has won, losing in 2014 and 2015. The Spirit vying for a title will be a first since 2016.

Neither club has won a league championship and both had similar paths to the semifinals. The sides underwent late season coaching changes due to alleged verbal abuse and extended win streaks to close the regular season. The Spirit is on a eight-game unbeaten streak.

“Roller coaster,” Spirit forward Trinity Rodman said of her rookie campaign when asked by the broadcast crew to describe the season. “There’s a lot of emotions. A lot of things went down, especially within our team. A team like this has been amazing. They’ve been there for me every step of the way.”

Scoring started quickly with Reign midfielder Dzenifer Marozsan feeding Rapinoe a nice through ball to chase down on the left flank. In the box, Le Sommer was unmarked as she raced to connect with Rapinoe’s cross for the tap-in goal in the 3rd minute.

It was the first score of the season for the Reign against Washington. The Spirit shutout the Bold twice at Cheney Stadium. Washington had to forfeit the third match due to COVID safety protocols.

Rodman had the quick equalizer in the 12th minute off a brazen play. Spirit defender Sam Staab dug into the soggy turf to lob an assist from about 60-feet out to Rodman in the box. The latter swung a right-footed shot past Bouhaddi.

Bold defender Alana Cook had two blocks in front of goal to help the sides head into halftime level.

Reign coach Laura Harvey, who returned to the team in August after being the team’s first manager from 2013-17, made three changes to the lineup that lost 2-0 to the Spirit at Cheney on Oct. 16. She put Marozsan up top with Quinn anchoring the middle and crafty scorer Rose Lavelle out wide.

Harvey made multiple tactical changes in attempts to generate scoring after the break, but her team couldn’t connect.

“As a collective, they (Washington) are the best team (in the league),” Harvey said. “They have talent across the team and a desire and hunger about them. They’ve improved in areas that we tried to exploit and did a little bit defensively. But they have been the best team that we’ve played.”

Harvey started crying in her postgame news conference when asked to reflect on the season. The Englishwoman replaced Frenchman Farid Benstiti, who allegedly made abusive comments during a team meeting. Harvey arrived in August due to being an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I didn’t think I’d get emotional,” said Harvey, who signed a contract extension through 2023. “I feel like I’ve come home, honestly. This club is special. … The desire to want to be the best is infectious. You want to be part of it. People care a lot. Sometimes you take that for granted. I loved it (this season) and I’m excited for the future.”

Marozsan joins Bouhaddi and Le Sommer as the star-studded trio on loan through December from the famed French side Olympique Lyonais. The Bold and OL are owned by OL Groupe, which is based in Lyon.

The French side is the most dominant team in Europe, winning a record seven UEFA Women’s Championship League titles. Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock and Rapinoe have played for OL.

The vast experience and success on multiple levels — Quinn helping Canada win a gold medal in Toyko — made Sunday’s loss disappointing for the players. Barnes and Rapinoe, who’ve been with the Reign since the inception, also cried as their press availability wore on.

“This is one of the most incredible locker rooms I’ve ever been a part of,” Rapinoe said. “We had to deal with a lot this year as have most of the teams around this league. … It sucks right now to not be able to make it to the final and have a chance to win the championship, but in so many ways, this is a huge success of a season.”