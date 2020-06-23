OL Reign will play Sky Blue FC on June 30 in Herriman, Utah, in its first game back from the coronavirus pandemic as part of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup, the league announced Tuesday in its tournament schedule release.

In a separate announcement, OL Reign revealed its 28-player roster for the tournament near Salt Lake City that, as expected, does not include Megan Rapinoe.

OL Reign’s preliminary-round schedule (all games at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman and airing on CBS All Access):

June 30: vs. Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

July 4: vs. Houston Dash, 7 p.m.

July 8: vs. Utah Royals FC, 9:30 a.m.

July 13: vs. Portland Thorns FC, 9:30 a.m.

In the preliminary round, teams earn three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. The top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

OL Reign’s roster features 16 players from last season and 12 new signings, including defender Alana Cook, who’s on short-term loan from PSG (Paris Saint-Germain), as well as forward Sofia Huerta and defender Amber Brooks, both acquired in a trade with the Houston Dash.

The full roster by position:

Goalkeepers (3): Michelle Betos, Casey Murphy, Carly Nelson

Defenders (10): Lauren Barnes, Amber Brooks, Alana Cook, Steph Cox, Machaela George, Madison Hammond, Celia Jiménez Delgado, Adrienne Jordan, Kristen McNabb, Taylor Smith

Midfielders (8): Morgan Andrews, Shirley Cruz, Jess Fishlock, Kelcie Hedge, Allie Long, Rebecca Quinn, Dani Weatherholt, Rosie White

Forwards (7): Bethany Balcer, Sofia Huerta, Darian Jenkins, Mariah Lee, Nicole Momiki, Jasmyne Spencer, Jodie Taylor

“We are feeling good about the squad we’ve assembled for the tournament. We have a strong core of experienced players surrounded by a group of extremely talented young players. Together, we believe they’ll give us the balance, depth, and quality needed to succeed at the Challenge Cup,” OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore said in a news release.