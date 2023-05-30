After a refreshing 4-1 win against Angel City FC last week, OL Reign will take a quick trip to San Diego for a Challenge Cup match Wednesday.

The Reign lead the in-season tournament’s West Division with a 1-0-1 record for four points. The Wave have only played one Challenge Cup match and are second with three points after a win against Portland in April.

San Diego and the Reign played each other to open the NWSL season last month, the Reign winning 1-0 at Lumen Field in front of a record 9,219 people.

The details:

Reign (5-3-1, 1-0-1 Challenge Cup) at Wave (5-3-1, 1-0 Challenge Cup)

Time/Place: 7 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego

TV: Paramount Plus

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 3-0-2 since 2022.

The story lines:

Smelling roses

Reign coach Laura Harvey is expected to heavily rotate her lineup due to three matches in eight days. But that doesn’t mean the looming Cascadia derby against the Portland Thorns FC on Saturday won’t be on the players’ minds. The rivalry match is a doubleheader with the Sounders at Lumen, the latter hosting the Timbers.

The Reign had one of their better matches of the season last week, notching a season-high 25 shots in the win against ACFC. It’s the most for the Reign since 2016. A similar performance in a win Wednesday would help the Reign create some separation in the Challenge Cup table.

A look back

Reign forward Megan Rapinoe recorded three assists against ACFC, a first in a single match in her NWSL career. The last time she recorded multiple assists in a match was 2018. Rapinoe has 25 assists all-time, which is the most in Reign history and fifth-most in league history.

The quotable

“It’s important for us to have this good feeling,” said Rapinoe of rebounding with the ACFC win after back-to-back losses amid news of a club sale. “In general, there’s been a lot swirling around the club for a number of weeks and months with the sale, it’s hard not to let it seep in somehow and in some ways. For us to be able to get back into just a good feeling and a good vibe and have people scoring goals and scoring really good goals, that’ll be good locker room fodder for the week. Lift our spirits a little bit when it was a tough moment, especially at home, to lose like that [4-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC].”