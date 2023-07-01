Playing three matches in a week can be tough on any soccer team, OL Reign coach Laura Harvey emphasized on Friday. But when playing that many games in a short amount of time, attacking is key.

Even though their goals came in the last 20 minutes of the match, the Reign adhered to Harvey’s scheme in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Louisville FC at Lumen Field.

Despite missing key players Sofia Huerta, Emily Sonnett, Alana Cook and Megan Rapinoe, who are all on international duty for the USWNT, the Reign’s depth showed endurance.

The Reign’s offense shined in the second half by keeping the ball on their side of the pitch and pressuring Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund with constant crosses and shots on goal.

Their first goal came on a cross from outside the penalty box that was headed right in front of the net by Veronica Latsko in the 82nd minute.

Not too long after their first score the Reign picked up their second goal on a scramble inside the penalty area. Elyse Bennett knocked it past the goalkeeper after a couple deflections to even the score at 2-2.

The draw kept the Reign near the top of the table with 24 points, one point behind Portland. The Reign’s next fixture will be against the Orlando Pride next Friday.

Third-year defender Phoebe McClernon made her first appearance of the season on Saturday after being on the 45-day disabled list due to a back injury.

Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce had two saves on the day and allowed the game’s first score on a penalty kick by Louisville’s Wang Shuang in the 24th minute and the second on a shot from the right side of the box from Paige Monaghan in the 76th.

Reign forward Tziarra King also had a good look at goal from a left-footed shot just outside the penalty box that skipped past Lund and hit the outside of the right crossbar in the 65th minute.

BOX SCORE