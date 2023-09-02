OL Reign return to Lumen Field looking to avoid their first four-game losing streak in regular-season competition since their debut in 2013. They host the Orlando Pride, which also lost their last outing.

The Reign are unbeaten at home against the Pride, but that might not be a good thing. The team has had a few winning streaks fall this season, including a 13-game unbeaten stretch against Orlando overall and having never lost to Angel City FC. The Los Angeles side defeated the Reign 2-1 last week. The Pride notched their first victory against the Reign in Florida in July.

The details:

Reign (7-7-3) vs. Pride (7-9-1)

Time/Place: 3 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field, Seattle.

TV: Paramount+ and FOX 13+

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the overall series 6-2-7 since 2016.

The story lines:

Home again

The Reign haven’t played a home match since July 1. The return Sunday also is the formal welcome back for the internationals who were called up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. All are available for selection, including the five U.S. women’s national team members.

Reign coach Laura Harvey said midfielder Jess Fishlock also is cleared to play after a leg injury. She’ll likely see limited minutes.

Playoff outlook

Orlando is a paltry 2-5-1 away from home and below the playoff line at eighth place. But the Pride are just two points behind the Reign, who hold the sixth and final postseason berth in the 12-team league.

A victory will be pivotal for either side with five games remaining in the NWSL season.

Quotable

“We know that we had a tough few games, but that’s in the past now,” Reign midfielder Angelina said. “(Orlando) has just been on a good sequence, now, after the World Cup. They have a lot of good players too, obviously. Just having that chance of fighting for the playoffs, everyone is just obviously going to play good and play to win and make the points.”