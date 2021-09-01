OL Reign continued its tear through the NWSL.

The club faced the Houston Dash in oppressive heat on Wednesday, leaving BBVA Stadium with a 1-0 victory.

The Reign have won six of its past seven matches. Houston (6-7-3) has lost three of its past five games.

Bethany Balcer quickly opened the scoring for the Reign in the seventh minute. The forward trailed a left-footed strike by teammate Jess Fishlock that Dash keeper Jane Campbell deflected in front of goal. The ball arced behind Campbell and Balcer used a right-footed tap to get it into the net.

The goal is Balcer’s seventh of the season, tying her with Ifeoma Onumonu (NJ/NY), Sydney Leroux (Orlando) and Ashley Hatch (Washington) for the NWSL scoring lead.

Houston used smart substituting to gain footing on a visibly disjointed and tired Reign in the second half. But the Dash were unable get the ball past Bold keeper Sarah Bouhaddi. The French national had five saves in the game.

The sides split their previous two meetings this season.

Reign striker Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan didn’t start in the midweek match. Rapinoe had a brace in her past two outings, which were wins against rival Portland and NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Balcer slotted in for Rapinoe. Angelina, who was recently called up by her Brazilian national team for the September international window, started in place of Marozsan. The latter substituted into the game in the 61st minute for Balcer.

The Reign (9-7-1) continue their road trip with a match against Racing Louisville FC. It’s the Reign’s first match at the expansion side’s Lynn Family Stadium. Louisville is also under new leadership after Christy Holly was terminated earlier this week.

Mario Sanchez, who oversees the club’s youth academy system, was named the interim coach.