Two precise passes from Megan Rapinoe and two precise finishes from Veronica Latsko — coming just two minutes apart in the second half — were enough push OL Reign back to the top of the NWSL standings.

Latsko gave the Reign the lead over Angel City FC when she rocketed a shot into the upper-right corner in the 53rd minute, and she added on an insurance goal two minutes later on a redirected cross from Rapinoe en route to a 4-1 victory before a crowd of 7,620 at Lumen Field.

“’Pinoe put everything on a dime,” Latsko said. “So she made it pretty easy.”

Rapinoe assisted on the first three goals for the Reign (5-3-1), who rebounded from back-to-back NWSL losses with a dominant second half Saturday.

The victory gives the Reign 16 points in league play, tied with Portland, San Diego and NY/NJ for the most in the NWSL.

The Reign host the rival Thorns next weekend in one of the most anticipated matches of the NWSL season.

Over the past two weeks, the Reign had been outscored 5-1 combined in losses to NJ/NY Gotham FC and at the North Carolina Courage.

The Reign haven’t lost three in a row since 2014.

“We were thoroughly humbled last week,” Rapinoe said, noting the 4-1 loss at home to Gotham FC. “This league will do that to you real quick.”

Reign coach Laura Harvey said the team had a “good, honest, vulnerable” meeting during the week to reset the tone and the direction of the season.

“My fear was, if you don’t respond today, then you dig yourself a hole that’s really hard to get out of,” Harvey said. “But I believe in this group. Always have. … I could feel it. I felt it in training. I could feel in the warmup, that they were dialed in and they wanted to respond.”

Angel City’s Claire Emslie scored a terrific goal in the 27th minute when she bent in a left-footed corner kick to the near post and straight into the net, the ball deflecting off the fingertips of Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

That gave Angel City a 1-0 lead, despite persistent pressure from the Reign in the attacking end during the first 25 minutes.

“After that first goal, everyone just had the mindset of, ‘We’re not losing this game,’” Latsko said. “And we just kept putting our foot on the gas.”

The Reign had 25 shots in all, 11 on goal — both season highs.

“Our job is to try and get them to believe, and when they believe — when they believe in something, whatever that may be — they can go out and beat anybody,” Harvey said. “But we have to continue to be who we are, not who we think we should be.”

Former Washington State All-American Elyse Bennett, in just her second start for the Reign, scored the Reign’s first goal to tie the score in the 34th minute. It was Bennett’s first goal for the Reign since being acquired in a January trade from Kansas City.

“Elyse was excellent,” Harvey said. “That’s exactly what we need her to be.”

With the score tied 1-1 at halftime, Latsko scored her first goal of the match from just outside the top of the box after a touch pass from Rapinoe.

Two minutes later, Rapinoe took a pass from Jess Fishlock and hit it on the first touch with her left foot, angling it to the middle of the box. Latsko was right there for the deflected finish to make it 3-1.

“Veronica is consistent, reliable; you know she’s going to work her absolute (butt) off for you,” Harvey said. “And I’m so happy that she’s getting goals. … She’s one of the best trainers I’ve ever worked with. She gives absolutely everything to this team.”

Quinn, a few minutes after entering as a substitute, whipped in a right-footed shot from 25 yards out to score a brilliant final goal in the 82nd minute. It was Quinn’s first career goal in their fifth season with the Reign.

“I’m so happy for Quinny,” Harvey said.

The Reign improved to 6-0-1 in all matches against Angel City.