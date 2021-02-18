Allie Long will play a fourth season for OL Reign, the club announced Thursday.

The midfielder signed a new contract with the Reign but terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are extremely happy to have Allie back with the club this season,” Reign coach Farid Benstiti said in a team release. “She is such an important player for our club and always works very hard to help us meet our objectives. We have big ambitions for this season and know Allie will be an important part of our success.”

Long was a member of the U.S. women’s national team that won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She was originally acquired by the Reign in 2018 via trade from the Portland Thorns FC in exchange for a conditional second-round pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft and the rights to Caitlin Foord.

In three seasons with the Reign, Long has started 41 matches and tallied three goals with three assists.

“Since I got to the Reign my goals have been to win a championship and become the best player I can possibly be,” Long said in a team release. “I haven’t hit my best yet, and I am grateful to return to the club, staff, and an environment that will continue to push me to be the best player I can possibly be. This club deserves a championship and I am more than hungry to help them achieve that.”

The Reign also announced it waived midfielder Morgan Andrews. She joined the club in 2018 and made 30 appearances for the Reign.

The 10-team NWSL opened training camp earlier this month. The league’s 2021 campaign will open with a Challenge Cup to be played in home markets beginning April 9. A more traditional, 24-match regular season is slated for May 15 through October 30 with a playoff to follow. The NWSL Championship is set for November 20.

The Reign is hopeful to have fans in attendance this season for games at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.