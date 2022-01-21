OL Reign signed NWSL MVP Jess Fishlock to a two-year deal, with a one-year option, the club announced Friday.

Terms of the deal weren’t discolosed.

“After an MVP season last year, I am really happy Jess is coming back to the Reign,” sReign coach Laura Harvey said. “She is a proven winner who wants to turn up every day and compete. Jess has been an integral part of this club since it started, and I know she is not done yet!!!”

Fishlock, a Reign original, played in 24 matches throughout the season and amassed 1,880 minutes of playing time – the second most of any Reign player during the 2021 season. She scored five goals and four assists.

Since 2013, Fishlock has started over 140 matches for the Reign. She has been named to the NWSL Best XI five times and was also named to the NWSL Second XI once.

“10 years later and I’m still here. This club really got me good,” Fishlock said. “Super happy to sign for another couple years … excited to see what this group of players can achieve. Thank you to everyone for helping this place feel like home.”

• The Reign also has signed midfielder Olivia Athens to a one-year deal with a one-year option.

Advertising

Athens, who played at UCLA, was eligible for the 2021 NWSL draft but went undrafted, which made her playing rights available via the Discovery Process.

Tennis

• The Washington State women’s team opened its dual-match season by defeating BYU 6-1 at the Simmelink Tennis Courts, giving coach Raquel Atawo a win in her dual-match debut.

• The Seattle U men lost the first of its two matches at Gonzaga, falling to the Bulldogs 4-0. The two teams will play again Saturday.