OL Reign was short-handed and down two goals but still found a way to win on the road Saturday night, beating Angel City FC 3-2 in Los Angeles.

It was the Reign’s first road win of the season.

Tobin Heath put the Reign (5-3-5) ahead for the first time in the game in the 89th minute with her goal.

Sofia Huerta scored the equalizer for the Reign in the 64th minute.

Jess Fishlock put the Reign on the board in the 54th minute.

Angel City (5-5-2) got off to a fast start as Cari Roccaro scored in the eighth minute, and Savannah McCaskill scored in the 27th minute.

The Reign were without Megan Rapinoe (suspension), Bethany Balcer (illness) and Angelina (international play).

Two boats damaged at Columbia Cup

Things got rough on the Columbia River for the unlimited hydroplanes.

Two boats were knocked out of action at the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities.

Dave Villwock, the sport’s winningest driver, flipped the Miss Beacon Plumbing in Heat 2. Villwock was uninjured, but the boat is likely done for the weekend.

The Miss Ace Hardware, the U-3 that is the only piston-powered boat in the field, lost a propeller during testing and it did enough damage to end their weekend.

J. Michael Kelly drove the Lynx Healthcare presents Miss Tri-Cities to a win in Heat 1. Jimmy Shane drove the Miss HomeStreet to a win in Heat 2.

Force a force at NW Nationals

Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force had a big performance at the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent as she moved up to the No. 1 position.

Force struggled much of the day but closed out with a run of 3.753 seconds to claim the No. 1 spot for the fifth time this season.

Bob Tasca III (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) also qualified No. 1.

Eliminations begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. TV coverage begins on Fox at 1 p.m.

Minors

• Kevin Padlo was 2 for 4 with two RBI as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4. Trey Amburgey put the Rainiers ahead in the eighth with a two-run homer.

• Josh Morgan homered and drove in three runs as the visiting Everett AquaSox handled the Vancouver Canadiens 8-4.