The OL Reign opened their National Women’s Soccer League season with a 1-0 road loss to the Washington Spirit on Sunday.

Trinity Rodman scored in the 54th minute for the Spirit.

The game was even in terms of shots on goals with four for each team, but the Reign had possession nearly 59% of the time.

The Reign stay on the road for the second game Saturday vs. the NJ/NY Gotham FC in Harrison, New Jersey.