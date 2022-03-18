OL Reign was reintroducing themselves to Seattle on Friday, but rival Portland should know Sofia Huerta’s game.

The Thorns FC defense closed in on midfielder Angelina inches outside the penalty box, leaving open a pass to Huerta. With a little run to the ball, Huerta sent one of her signature right-footed bangers at goal. The score in the 19th minute marked the first of the season and official return to Lumen Field.

Portland didn’t take long to level the score. Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce saved an attempt from forward Sophia Smith. Thorns veteran Christine Sinclair was left unmarked at the top of the box and nailed the rebound in the 28th minute.

The Cascadia rivals were deadlocked in the second half, closing the NWSL Challenge Cup opener with a 1-1 draw. The Reign continues tournament play March 26 against Angel City FC in California. This is the inaugural season for ACFC.

Reign original Megan Rapinoe didn’t start due to a calf injury, but she still made an appearance. The striker welcomed a crowd of 7,343 to Lumen with a brief pregame speech where she opened with a shout out to the Royal Guard supporters’ group.

“A big, special thank you to Bill and Teresa Predmore; none of this is possible without you,” Rapinoe said of the team’s founders and operators until selling a majority stake to France-based OL Groupe in 2019. “We love you (fans) so much and we look forward to putting a big show on every time we’re out here. Hopefully this is the first of many. Thank you and enjoy the show.”

The Reign’s first match at Lumen was defeating Portland 2-1 last summer as part of a doubleheader with the Sounders. Friday is the formal return since 2019 when the club moved to Tacoma to compete at Cheney Stadium. The Reign began play in the NWSL at Starfire Sports in Tukwila then played at Memorial Stadium in the shadow of the Space Needle at Seattle Center.

The Bold trimmed Lumen’s northern stands with their flag, rose one at the Toyota Ram Deck and had their tongue-wagging shield plastered everywhere possible to mark their place in the facility. Lumen Field opened in 2002 on the footprint of the Kingdome as home of the NFL’s Seahawks and Sounders.

Glimpses of the Reign’s shared house were the Sounders tarps covering the upper deck seating and the massive No. 12 painted on seats in the lower east section to honor Seahawks fans.

Shoots of fire from behind the goal posts kicked off the night. Reign forward Veronica Latsko nearly increased the excitement with an open attempt in the sixth minute that went wide of goal.

Smith had an opportunity to give her side the lead in the 78th minute. She lured Tullis-Joyce off her line and won the ball to create an open goal. But Smith whiffed a right-footed attempt.