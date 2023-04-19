No matter the competition, Angel City FC isn’t winning against OL Reign.

The matchup was categorized as a Challenge Cup opener on Wednesday, the Reign winning 2-0 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The sides have faced each other five times since ACFC joined the NWSL last season, the Reign winning each outright.

Jordyn Huitema telegraphed her move to break a goalless opening half.

The Reign forward spread her arms wide as she raced to pressure Angel City keeper Brittany Isenhour high in the box. Isenhour stumbled in her possession of the ball, Huitema seizing the error to cut a right-footed shot into an empty goal in the 64th minute. Reign teammate Jess Fishlock added another off a Megan Rapinoe corner kick in the 77th minute that was ruled an own goal as the ball deflected off ACFC attacker Clarisse Le Bihan. The Reign remained stingy defensively to collect the shutout for keeper Claudia Dickey.

The Reign haven’t won the Challenge Cup but are among the leaders in the competition that was the NWSL’s return-to-play during the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The Reign have only lost two of their 16 all-time Challenge Cup matches, including getting eliminated on penalties in last year’s semifinals. The North Carolina Courage also have two losses in the competition.

The Challenge Cup has undergone multiple changes, this year’s shift being to an in-season tournament. NWSL’s 12 teams were put in three divisions of four to play home-and-home matches. The top four teams will advance to the single-elimination semifinal round in September with the final scheduled for Sept. 9.

NWSL linked with UKG to sponsor the Challenge Cup and highlight the need for pay equity. The tech company increased the prize pool to $1 million to mirror the one-off MLS Is Back tournament played in Florida at the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

But some NWSL players like Fishlock were critical of the decision. She and teammates won $10,000 each for winning the NWSL Shield last season — the best overall regular-season record — and players earn $5,000 bonuses for winning the league championship. Exact payouts for the Challenge Cup weren’t announced but were $10,000 each for winners last year.

“It cannot be,” Fishlock tweeted Tuesday. “We upping the CC…great, thanks. Appreciate it. It cannot be more than Shield/Championship. Those things are ELITE and the shield is literally the toughest thing to do.”

Harvey made eight changes to her starting lineup to open Challenge Cup play. Reign defender Phoebe McClernon (back) and midfielder Rose Lavelle (leg) were unavailable for selection while forward Bethany Balcer (hamstring), defender Sam Hiatt (leg) and midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt (hip) weren’t called on due to injuries.

Fishlock entered Wednesday’s match during first-half stoppage time due to midfielder Quinn rolling their ankle.

The Reign (2-1) return to NWSL regular season competition Saturday when they host the Chicago Red Stars at Lumen Field. Chicago (1-2) is winless on the road to start the season.

BOX SCORE