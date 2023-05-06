Jane Campbell gathered her team in a huddle at the top of the box for a pep talk late in the second half, but it was already too late for her Houston Dash.

The Reign found a way to twice carve up the Dash for artful team goals that Campbell had little chance of saving. The Reign wanted more, yet were pleased to collect a 2-0 win before 6,132 at Lumen Field on Saturday. It was the Reign’s 100th victory in club history.

“We’re trying to be really ruthless in and around goal,” Reign forward Veronica Latsko said. “It was just a matter of waiting for it all to click. You could see it was coming in the first half. In the second half it was just a matter of that final clicking moment.”

Latsko headed home the opening goal for the Reign in the 53rd minute. Teammates Megan Rapinoe and Jess Fishlock worked on the left wing to find a good entry pass into the box, Fishlock perfectly connecting with Latsko.

Latsko was on the assist in the 68th minute when forward Jordyn Huitema jumped to head in a goal at the back post. Rapinoe started the play by switching the ball from left to right with a cross to Latsko.

The Reign (4-1-1) snapped Houston’s five-game unbeaten streak in road matches. The clean sheet is keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s third of the season.

Advertising

The sides were active but not productive in the opening half. The Reign outshot the Dash 6-2, Campbell only needing to make one save on a left-footed Rapinoe attempt in the 36th minute.

Huitema thought she had a goal for the Reign in the 13th minute that was disallowed by VAR for a handball. Huitema tried to argue with referee Brandon Stevis that the ball hit her shoulder when she dropped to the turf to kick the ball into goal off the rebound of a Bethany Balcer shot.

“We’re frustrated as a team with VAR and with the reffing,” Huitema said. “It’s just something that we’ve implemented to make calls and decisions fair and I don’t think it’s been used correctly. We’re frustrated with that and whether it’s we need to figure out how to use it.

“I haven’t seen a ref go to the TV [to check replays on the field]. I don’t know if they [assistant in the booth] are making the decision for the ref and then the ref just decides, OK, that’s what it is because they’re not getting a second view of the call. … We have to keep pushing because it’s never going to change the call, it’s never going to revoke it so just learning how to keep moving forward and get a goal because yours didn’t count is the mindset after that.”

The Reign’s final attack of the first half was in stoppage time. Club captain Lu Barnes sent a pass into the box that Fishlock managed to get to Emily Sonnett but they were flagged offside.

Houston (1-2-3) was more dangerous in front of goal, even though it was only once. Ebony Salmon hooked a right-footed shot around Fishlock early in first-half stoppage time that Tullis-Joyce batted down for the save.

Advertising

There was an odd sight before the match. First-year Houston coach Sam Laity walked to the visitor’s bench, took a seat and began writing on a compact dry-erase board. For more than a decade Laity was on the bench as the top assistant behind Reign coach Laura Harvey, who mainly sits atop a cooler on the sideline.

Laity’s influence is in all six Reign playoff berths, the club’s three NWSL Shields and the formation of the majority of the roster, which Harvey regards as the deepest in club history. Houston hired Laity in December.

“It was kind of a bit of cat-and-mouse,” Latsko said of tactics before the match. “Oh, Sam might think we’re going to do this, so we’re going to do this. Or, we know Sam wants to do this, so we’re going to do this … regardless of the game plan that you have, you have to adapt. We came into this just being like it’s an opportunity to get three points, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against or who their coach is.”

Harvey returned most of her first-choice starters to the lineup Saturday. Reserves played to a midweek draw against Angel City FC at Lumen.

The Reign travel to play the North Carolina Courage on May 14.

“It was a good performance,” Harvey said. “I said to Phallon at the end, when we’re getting clean sheets and she’s not having to pull off huge saves, then we know that we’ve had a good night.”

BOX SCORE