SEATTLE — OL Reign made it official that they have acquired the rights to forward Tobin Heath from Racing Louisville.

As was reported earlier in the week, the Reign signed Heath for the rest of the National Women’s Soccer League season, with an option for 2023. She will join the team next week.

In exchange, Louisville received second- and fourth-round picks in next year’s NWSL draft and $50,000 in allocation money.

“We’re all eager to win a title, and I’m hopeful I can help OL Reign achieve that goal,” Heath said.

Golf

• University of Washington’s Kennedy Knox defeated Rainier’s Leslie Folsom in the Seattle Women’s Golf Association City Championship 9 and 7 in the 36-hole final at Rainier Golf & Country Club.

• PGA Professional Jeff Gove of The Idaho Club (Sandpoint) won the Oregon Open Invitational at the Crosswater Golf Course at Sunriver Resort in a one-hole playoff against fellow pro Shane Prante of The Home Course in DuPont. They finished the 54-hole tournament at 9-under par.

Advertising

Minors

• Jarred Kelenic (hamstring) returned to the lineup and was 1 for 3 with a double as the Tacoma Rainiers won their fourth consecutive game by beating the visiting Sacramento River Cats 6-5.

• Daniel Gomez homered and drove in two, but the Everett AquaSox saw their nine-game win streak come to an end with a 10-4 loss to the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils.

Track and field

• Washington’s Joe Waskom, who won the NCAA title in the 1,500 last week, was named men’s track athlete of the year for West Region by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. UW coach Andy Powell was named head coach of the year.