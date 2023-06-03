OL Reign lost 2-0 to the Portland Thorns FC on Saturday at Lumen Field.

The loss is the first to their rival since 2019 for the Reign. It’s also a first for coach Laura Harvey since her return to the position in August 2021, souring her record 200th career NWSL match on the sideline.

“It doesn’t mean a lot after a loss,” Harvey said of her milestone. “I’ve been lucky enough that I haven’t had too many. I probably wouldn’t have 200 if I had. I feel very lucky, privileged to have had this opportunity and been around some of the top players in the world for the last 10 years. It’s the most rewarding league to coach in. It’s also the most heartbreaking league to coach in, too. [Saturday] is one of those days, unfortunately.”

Portland striker Sophia Smith pocketed the game’s opening goal in the 17th minute. Teammate Hina Sugita fed Smith the ball about 20 yards from goal and watched as Smith used slick footwork to keep three defenders from stopping her dribble for a low, left-footed shot.

Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce couldn’t deflect Smith’s goal but was nearly clinical in keeping Portland from piling on more — until the 87th minute. That’s when veteran Christine Sinclair used long strides to get into the box and slot home a goal skimming the near post. Morgan Weaver had the assist.

“We felt like we had a lot of momentum throughout and good passages of play,” Reign defender Alana Cook said. “If we’re not putting them in the back of the net, it’s always going to be hard to win. We have to get back to being hard to beat, hard to have teams score on us and having quality in the final third.”

Tziarra King subbed on in the 79th minute and appeared to pull one back in second-half stoppage time that keeper Bella Bixby managed to save. Bixby finished with four saves in the match.

The Thorns (5-1-4) lead the league with 25 goals during regular season play. They moved into first place in league standings with the win.

“We need to just do better,” said Reign forward Elyse Bennett, whose side matched Portland with four shots on goal Saturday. “We’re creating the opportunities and we had multiple opportunities to score goals. It changes games, so we need to put them in the back of the net. At the end of the day, Portland did, so they came away with what they deserved.”

Saturday’s match was the finale of a Cascadia doubleheader with the Sounders and Portland Timbers, which ended in a goalless draw. A single ticket provided fans entrance to both matches and approximately half of the announced 42,054 in attendance for the men’s match stayed for nightcap.

The Reign defeated the Thorns in the inaugural doubleheader in 2021. At the time, the Bold played home matches at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. They made Lumen their home turf in 2022.

“To be able to play in this stadium in front of lots of people, we couldn’t probably have dreamed of that in Year One,” Harvey said of the charter club that played their first season in 2012 at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. The team also played home matches at Memorial Stadium at the Seattle Center. “It was hard when I left the first time (2017). It was really rewarding when I came back and the club is evolving daily.

“We’re pretty hard on ourselves because we also want to win and we feel like we have a team that can compete and do that. But the fact that we literally started from zero and have been able to compete, even when I wasn’t here, at the higher end of this table predominantly, the whole time, is probably the most rewarding. But it’s disappointing neither Seattle team could score a goal.”

The Reign (5-4-1) host the Kansas City Current next at Lumen. The club designated it as their Pride celebration match.

“We’ll pick our heads up and go again,” Bennett said. “This game is over and we can only focus on what’s ahead. It’s unfortunate that we lose this one, especially when it’s a rivalry and it’s a big game for us. But it’s one game and we have plenty more to go the rest of the season, so we’re on to the next.”