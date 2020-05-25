The OL Reign announced Monday it was authorized to begin small-group training by the National Women’s Soccer League.

But, with Pierce County still in Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start Washington” plan, the Tacoma-based Reign are not allowed to begin small-group training. The club said in a news release it is looking for options in different counties in Phase 2 of the state’s process to begin training.

Voluntary small-group training falls under “Phase Two” of the NWSL’s return to play protocol, which allows for up to eight players work with a coach or part of the club’s technical staff.

“Following the advice and counsel of our medical advisers, the NWSL is pleased to be taking the next steps to safely return to competition,” NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said in a news release.

The Reign is eligible to move to the NWSL’s “Phase Three,” which has full team training, Saturday. The club said it may train outside of Washington in order to join “Phase Three.”

“Everybody in the club is excited to finally be back out on the pitch to train, if only in a limited capacity for now,” OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore said in a release. “We are taking things slowly and carefully to ensure that we keep our players, staff, and members of our community safe. We expect to share our plans for Phase Three later this week.”