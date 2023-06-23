OL Reign packed a two-game unbeaten stretch to California to face the San Diego Wave on Saturday. The Reign have yet to concede a goal to the Wave this season, winning the last match 3-0 in a Challenge Cup competition.

The details:

Reign (6-4-2) vs. Wave (6-4-2)

Time/Place: 7 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego

TV: Paramount+ and TSN+ in Canada

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 4-0-2 since 2022.

The story lines:

Feeling the wave

Not only are the Reign unbeaten against the Wave, a collection of 10 players have combined for the 10 goals scored against the new West Coast rival all-time. The Reign also have three shutouts against the Wave, first-choice keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce accounting for two and backup Claudia Dickey getting one in Challenge Cup play.

San Diego has pocketed three goals against the Reign all-time, all by striker Alex Morgan.

World Cup ahead

This weekend will be the final matches for NWSL internationals. Countries have started to call up their stars for the FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand running July 20 through Aug. 20. The Reign had seven players called up in U.S. internationals Megan Rapinoe, Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett and Canadian stars Quinn and Jordyn Huitema. Wave fans are seeing the last of U.S. internationals Morgan and Naomi Girma, Canada’s Kailen Sheridan and Sweden’s Sofia Jakobsson. The league must release their players by Monday.

Quotable

“Houston was a hot one,” Sonnett said of the club’s last outing, a goalless draw in steamy 90-degree weather at night. “Everyone kind of knew that, it was pretty apparent with us playing. First and foremost having the recovery and not having a midweek game obviously helped. With people leaving soon and it being the last time this group will be together for a while, it’s important to get points. [We’re] looking forward to the game.”