OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock has joined FA Women’s Super League side Reading FC on loan, the club announced Wednesday. Fishlock will return to OL Reign before the start of the 2021 NWSL season.

Also, Rose Lavelle, whose NWSL playing rights were acquired by OL Reign on Sunday, announced that she has signed with Manchester City.

Lavelle’s move to Manchester City, which was known by OL Reign before Sunday’s trade, will see Rose play in the WSL through June 2021.

She started six games for the United States at the 2019 World Cup, scoring three goals.

Reading FC Women won promotion to the English top flight in 2015 and has finished fifth in each of the last two seasons. The club is helmed by former captain Kelly Chambers, who took over manager duties after Jayne Ludlow departed in 2014 to lead the Wales women’s national team.

Fishlock made two appearances for OL Reign at the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, marking her return to play after suffering a season ending ACL tear in 2019.

“I’m extremely thankful for OL Reign to allow me the chance to go home for a few months and continue my return to play with Reading FC,” said Fishlock in a statement.

Note

• Tacoma Defiance announced that it has signed defender Alex Villanueva.