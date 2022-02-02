OL Reign founders Bill and Teresa Predmore are stepping down from their operating roles, the club announced Wednesday. The couple will retain their 7.5% stake in ownership of the team.

The Reign was purchased by the France based OL Groupe in 2019, appointing Vincent Berthillot as the team’s Chief Operating Officer. Berthillot, who has worked with OL Groupe since 2013, will replace Bill Predmore as CEO of the Reign.

Teresa was president of OL Reign Academy.

“We thank Bill and Teresa for their vision and commitment to growing professional women’s soccer in the United States and around the world,” OL Groupe president Jean Michel-Aulas said in a news release. “When acquiring the Reign, we recognized that their experience and expertise would help us achieve our objectives for our project in the NWSL.”

The Predmores established the team in 2012 as the Seattle Reign, playing in the inaugural season of the National Women’s Soccer League. The academy was founded in 2016 as a soccer club focused on the development of young women and girls, growing to serve more than 300 youths across the region.

Wednesday’s news was planned, according to the Predmores in a news release.

“Our decision to depart at this time marks the conclusion of a planned, two-year process to transition club operations to OL,” Bill Predmore said in the release. “Nevertheless, our decision to leave the club that we love so much was extremely difficult to make. We leave the club and the league with pride in what we helped create and with great optimism for its future.

“Over the last two years we have seen firsthand how committed OL is to the growth of the women’s game and to the future of OL Reign. We have witnessed the approach they take as one of the best club operators on the planet. Teresa and I will depart knowing the club is in capable hands.”

The Reign opened preseason training camp on Tuesday. The NWSL will open its 10th season with the third annual Challenge Cup in March. The Reign will play all home matches at Lumen Field for the first time in the club’s history.

