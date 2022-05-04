The OL Reign were knocked out in the semifinal round of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup on Wednesday after a shootout that went 10 rounds.

The Washington Spirit, which beat the Reign in its NWSL opener over the weekend, won the shootout 9-8 after a scoreless regulation.

Washington will play the North Carolina Courage, which bat Kansas City 2-1 in the other semifinal, in the final.

Both teams converted their first five attempts in the shootout, bring up sudden death. The streak continued through the eighth round before both teams missed.

Sam Staab converted in the 10th round for the Spirit.

The Reign had earned the right to host the semi, but had to play on the road because the Sounders played at Lumen Field on Wednesday.

UW standout Plain drafted

Washington softball standout Gabbie Plain was drafted in the Athletes Unlimited Collegiate Softball draft Wednesday.

She was one of 13 current collegiate players selected.

Athletes Unlimited is a player-centered organization, with teams being redrafted by player captains every week and a scoring system for both teams and players. The upcoming season is set to run from late July until early September.

Plain joins fellow Husky alumnae Sis Bates, Courtney Gano and Victoria Hayward as members of the 2022 AU squad.

• Baylee Klingler was named among the 10 finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year, the organization announced.

UW men’s golf earn No. 2 seed

The Washington men’s golf team earned the No. 2 seed into the NCAA regional in Stockton, California. Arizona State is the top seed for the 54-hole tournament is May 16-18.

The top five teams advance to the NCAA championships starting May 27 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

• The Pac-12 announced that RJ Manke was the men’s golfer of the year and Alan Murray was named coach of the year. Pac-12 champ Noah Woolsey was named to the first team.

• Seattle U men’s golf senior Nathan Cogswell, the medalist at the Western Athletic Conference tournament, was selected as one of five individuals to play in the Stockton regional.

Cogswell was named to the WAC first-team Wednesday and teammate Jack Rahon was named to the second team.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers tied the game in the top of the ninth and lost it in the bottom of the ninth after committing two errors as the host Salt Lake Bees won 3-2

Tennis

• Washington State fifth-year senior Michaela Bayerlova was named the 2022 Pac-12 women’s singles player of the year. She was 17-2 rwhile playing in the No. 1 singles.