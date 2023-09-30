The National Women’s Soccer League entered the weekend with all 12 teams in playoff contention. But OL Reign is in a dicey situation as they hover around the sixth and final slot with three games remaining.

One point separates the Reign from the North Carolina Courage, making Sunday a must-win.

The details:

Reign (8-8-3) vs. Courage (8-7-4)

Time/Place: 5 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field, Seattle.

TV: Paramount+ and Fox13+

Radio: None

Series history: North Carolina leads the overall series 10-3-2 since 2017.

The story lines:

Still waiting

The Reign is still searching for their offense. The team has been shutout of their past two matches, including a 1-0 loss to Racing Louisville in a Challenge Cup semifinal game. They haven’t been kept goalless in three straight matches since a four-game drought the Reign’s inaugural season in 2013.

Similar struggle?

True, the Courage have won 10 of their 15 meetings against the Reign all-time, but the side isn’t the powerhouse they once were on the road. North Carolina hasn’t won in Seattle since 2018 and has lost its past three road matches — a first in club history.

The Courage will be without center back Malia Berkely, who’s serving a one-game suspension for being shown a straight red card in the last match on Sept. 17 for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity.

Quotable

“It’s a hard balance, but it’s also a motivator, that’s my emotion around it,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said of Megan Rapinoe announcing in July that she’ll retire at the end of the season and wanting that exit to be on a win. Rapinoe will play her final two home regular-season matches this week.

“Sport is brutal and tough,” Harvey continued. “With everything else that has gone on this year, the (FIFA Women’s) World Cup and she’s had a few injuries and knocks, that life is what it is. That’s sport. As we’re drawing toward some critical moments of the season, we’re very focused on trying to get where we all want to get to, which is the playoffs and to win it. The goals of putting Pinoe out in the best possible way align with what our team goals are.”