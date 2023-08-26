A road match against Angel City FC could be the antidote for OL Reign’s slump. They are unbeaten against ACFC, including a 4-1 win at Lumen Field in May.

But the Reign will have to execute unlike they’ve done recently.

The club has won one match in their past four, through all competitions, and have only recorded one goal during the stretch. Subtract the Challenge Cup matches, and the Reign have been shutout of their past two league games — a first since 2021. A loss Sunday would be the club’s first three-game losing streak under coach Laura Harvey since 2013.

The details:

Reign (7-6-3) vs. Angel City (4-6-6)

Time/Place: 5 p.m. Sunday at BMO Stadium, Los Angeles.

TV: Paramount+

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 6-0-1 since 2022.

The story lines:

International return

U.S. internationals Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta and Emily Sonnett have returned and are available for selection Sunday. The Americans were knocked out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on penalties against Sweden in the Round of 16.

They’re a keeper

Harvey likely will play Phallon Tullis-Joyce in goal Sunday, but the club’s three keepers have recorded clean sheets against ACFC. Claudia Dickey and Laurel Ivory did so in Challenge Cup matches.

The Reign have outscored Angel City 15-5 overall with 11 different players bagging a goal against ACFC.

Quotable

“Getting drafted by my hometown team and being able to start my professional career in Seattle was a dream come true,” said Reign midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt, a University of Washington and Kentridge High star who on Tuesday signed a contract extension through the 2026 season. “I’m so honored and grateful to have the opportunity to continue playing where I grew up for another three years in front of my family and friends. I’m proud to represent this city and our fans and will give my very best to help us achieve our goals.”