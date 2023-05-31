Ryanne Brown scored her first professional goal in the first half as the OL Reign beat the Wave 3-0 in San Diego in a National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup match on Wednesday night.

Oliva Athens and Jordyn Huitema added goals in the second half as the Reign (6-3-1) improved to a 2-0-1 in Challenge Cup play.

The Reign are on first place in West Division of the Challenge Cup standings. They have gone unbeaten in 12 consecutive Challenge Cup matches (eight wins, four draws).

Tziarra King assisted on Brown’s goal.

Claudia Dickey made her second NWSL start in goal for the Reign and recorded her second clean sheet.

The Reigh host rival Portland on Saturday in a key match as they are tied for second in the NWSL standings.

BOX SCORE