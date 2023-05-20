OL Reign had a seven-match unbeaten streak through all competitions snapped in North Carolina with a 1-0 loss to the Courage last week. The club returns to Lumen Field for a key match against NY/NJ Gotham FC on Sunday.

The Reign haven’t lost back-to-back matches since July 2021 — a span of 45 regular-season matches. The side defeated Gotham 2-1 on the road in April and 4-1 in the last meeting at Lumen last year. Reign forward Megan Rapinoe had a brace in that match and has bagged 13 goals against Gotham in her career.

The details:

Reign (4-2-1) at Gotham (4-2-1)

Time/place: 3 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle.

TV: Paramount Plus and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Radio: None.

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 12-7-7 since 2013.

The story lines:

Fishing for assists

Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock, the 2021 NWSL MVP, needs one assist to become the first player in league history to record 25 assists with the same team. The Welsh international would also become the third player in NWSL history to have at least 40 goals and 25 assists overall.

Settled at Lumen

The Reign opened their second season at Lumen on a four-match unbeaten streak. The Bold have achieved the mark once in their history, the 2014 season at the Seattle Center’s Memorial Stadium.

New season, who’s this?

Gotham is piecing together a worst-to-first type season. The visitors were last in the 12-team league last year with a 4-17-1 finish. A win Sunday would allow them to leapfrog the Reign for second place in the standings. Goal differential is the only thing that separates the sides with the Reign racking up 12 goals and conceding six. Gotham has had trouble scoring, totaling seven goals this season and allowing six.

Advertising

The turnaround is in the changes to aid U.S. women’s national team forward Midge Purce, who’s been sidelined with a hip injury. Gotham lured coach Juan Carlos Amoros from Houston and signed USWNT forward Lynn Williams, who leads with five goals through all competitions.

In goal for Gotham is Abby Smith. She was named NWSL Player of the Week for Week 7 after collecting six saves in a goalless draw against the Orlando Pride last week.

The quotable

“It’s the one she got with the national team,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said of USWNT star Rose Lavelle, who has been limited to two Reign matches this season due to a knee injury. “She’s on the mend and she’s back on the field and she’s training. It’s just taking a little bit longer than we’ve wanted.”