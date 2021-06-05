HARRISON, N.J. — The headlining stars created a lot of action, but nothing was finished off Saturday night as OL Reign dropped a 1-0 decision to NJ/NY Gotham FC in National Women’s Soccer League action.

OL Reign (1-1-2) started the match strong, with Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe connecting early and often to create an offensive threat and challenge the NJ/NY Gotham (2-1-1) defense. OL Reign had an edge with 18 total shots and six shots on goal compared to 15 and three for NJ/NY Gotham.

The hosts took control in the 13th minute when former OL Reign player Ifeoma Onumonu scored on a header off a corner kick from Caprice Dydasco.

Though NJ/NY Gotham had 52.5% of possession in the second half, chances were there for OL Reign to equalize. Angelina came on in the 59th minute and made an immediate impact, raising the tempo and intensity of the match. The Reign put in 11 shots and eight crosses throughout the half, but no one was able to finish.

At the start of the second half, the Reign’s Jess Fishlock was injured and had to leave the match.

ROWING

• Megan Kalmoe, a product of the Washington crew program, claimed one of the final spots on the Olympic rowing team by winning the women’s pairs final at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in New Jersey. Kalmoe now has qualified for her fourth Olympic Games.

MINOR LEAGUES

• Shed Long had a homer in his two hits and Dillon Thomas added a double, a single and two RBI as Tacoma (14-13) was a 5-4 winner at home over Salt Lake (11-16).

• Everett, home against Hillsboro, was postponed due to rain.

NCAA BASEBALL

• Two Gonzaga errors in the top of the first inning led to four unearned runs as Oregon (39-14) posted a 7-3 victory over the Zags (34-18) in the Eugene regional. Gabe Matthews had a homer and a single for UO. Gonzaga falls into the losers bracket to meet Louisiana State on Sunday.