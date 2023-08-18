First place will have to wait for OL Reign.

The Bold played more defensively in a road match against the Kansas City Current but not well enough to prevent a 1-0 loss Friday. The Reign (7-6-3) could have topped the 12-team National Women’s Soccer League standings with a victory.

Current forward Cece Kizer tucked a header behind goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the 61st minute for the goal. Izzy Rodriguez had the cross to Kizer after a throw-in.

The Reign had an opportunity to level the score in the 75th minute. Forward Jordyn Huitema earned a penalty after being shoved in the box by Michelle Cooper. But Huitema’s low shot was saved by keeper AD Franch.

A record crowd of 13,455 at Children’s Mercy Park intensified its support of the Current after the save. The side jumped from last to 10th in the league with the victory.

Kansas City (6-10-0) tested Tullis-Joyce in the opening half, but Alex Loera’s laser from deep in the 39th minute and Cooper’s close-range header in the 36th minute were saved.

The sides had some of their FIFA Women’s World Cup players back in the rotation. The Current slotted Debinha in the midfield. The Brazilian was part of her nation’s disappointing exit in the group stage.

The Reign had Quinn starting in the midfield. Their Canadian national team also dropped out of the World Cup in the group stage. Teammates Huitema (Canada) and Angelina (Brazil) were available off the bench.

Huitema subbed on at halftime for Bethany Balcer, who suffered a concussion. Angelina recently returned from injury to join her national team and her entering the Reign match in the 89th minute Friday marked her regular-season debut.

U.S. internationals Megan Rapinoe, Alana Cook, Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett and Sofia Huerta have returned to the Reign but were not available for selection.

The Reign have a break before traveling to Los Angeles for a match against Angel City FC on Aug. 27.