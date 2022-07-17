The OL Reign’s four-game unbeaten streak came to an end Sunday as the Current scored a 1-0 win in Kansas City, Kansas.

Lo’eau LaBonta scored on a spot kick in the 18th minute for the Current.

The Reign had been 2-0-2 their previous four matches.

The Reign don’t play again until July 30 when they play Angel City in Los Angeles.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers went into the All-Star break with a 6-3 against the visiting Oklahoma City Dodgers, splitting the six-game series. Konner Wade got the win giving up three runs on four hits over seven innings.

Golf

• PGA Professional Daniel Campbell of North Bellingham G&CC won the 35th Rosauers Open by two strokes at Indian Canyon in Spokane.