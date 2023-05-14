The OL Reign fell into second place in the NWSL standings after falling on the road Sunday 1-0 to the North Carolina Courage in Cary, N.C.

Tyler Lussi, on an assist from Rikke Madsen, scored the game’s only goal in the 34th minute for the fifth-place Courage (3-3-1).

It was the first loss for the Reign (4-2-1) since they fell in their opening match in March.

Washington jumped over the Reign and into first place in the NWSL standings with their win Saturday.

The Reign return home Sunday to play NJ/NY Gotham at 3 p.m.