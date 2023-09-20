The OL Reign announced Wednesday they are expanding their capacity at Lumen Field to the upper bowl for their match Oct. 6, when they plan to celebrate the career of retiring Megan Rapinoe.

The Reign announced they have passed their club record for tickets sold of 21,491.

“October 6 will be a very special day in Seattle as we come together to celebrate a global icon playing in her final home game of the regular season,” Reign vice president of ticketing and marketing Michelle Haines said in a release.

The Reign said they are hoping to break the single-game National Women’s Soccer League attendance record of 32,000 set by San Diego last season.

Rainiers one game out of first place

Adam Engel homered and Cooper Hummel had a two-run single in the second inning and the Tacoma Rainiers went on to beat the Round Rock Express 5-2 for their fourth consecutive game.

With the win, the Rainiers are one of four teams within a game of first place with four games remaining in the season.

Engel and Hummel were both 2 for 4.

More minors

• Six members of the Everett AquaSox were honored as part of the All-Star team for the Northwest League. Ryan Scott was named manager of the year and Reid VanScoter was pitcher of the year. Harry Ford, Tyler Locklear, Alberto Rodriguez, Hogan Windish and VanScoter were named All-League.

Soccer

• Washington State freshman goalkeeper Liya Brooks was called up to the Jamaican national team for a pair of upcoming Olympic qualifying matches against Canada.