Sweet revenge.

The OL Reign redeemed last year’s heartbreaking loss to Kansas City in the NWSL semifinals, as Sofia Huerta and Jordyn Huitema scored in a 2-1 victory over the Current on Saturday night at Lumen Field.

With 8,271 fans in the Lumen Field stands on Pride Night, the Reign outshot the Current 11-5 and didn’t allow a goal until the 90th minute of the game.

The Reign offense finally broke through when Huerta found the back of the net on a penalty kick in the 36th minute. The penalty kick came about thanks to a handball penalty against Current defender Gabrielle Robinson.

Huerta stood behind the ball and stared at her target for an agonizingly long time, before finally taking her shot and sneaking it past Current goalkeeper Cassie Miller for a 1-0 lead.

The Current appeared to tie the game in the 59th minute on a goal by Michelle Cooper, but the goal was overturned on review, much to the delight of the Seattle crowd.

Jordyn Huitema made it a 2-0 game with a goal in the 68th minute.

Isabel Rodriguez scored Kansas City’s only goal in the 90th minute of the game.

Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce had two saves in the game, while Miller finished with four.

The Reign played most of the game without Megan Rapinoe, as the star forward went down with an injury in the second minute of the match. Rapinoe was replaced by Veronica Latsko in the seventh minute and did not return.

Reign defender Lu Barnes made history by playing in her 200th career NWSL match. She is the only player in league history to reach the milestone.

The Reign have now won five of their past six, while Kansas City has lost six of its past seven.

The Reign’s next match is Saturday at Houston.