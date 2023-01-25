TUKWILA — From the sod to the coaching staff, there was a lot of newness as OL Reign opened preseason training camp this week.

The club debuted parts of their new facility at Starfire Sports in Tukwila to media Wednesday. The freshly laid field is at the edge of the Green River and draws the eye when driving over the bridge into the 54-acre complex.

It’s an upgrade from the past four years when the Reign trained at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma and utilized parts of Foss High School for locker rooms, weight room and meeting spaces. The schools are approximately one mile apart and the players shuttled or carpooled between the sites.

“When you first move anywhere, the ‘new’ is always exciting, but brings its own challenges,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “Long-term it’s going to be a huge thing for our club.”

Now, the Reign’s amenities are at one site with only a parking lot separating some of the access. The Sounders have office space and train at Starfire but on separate fields. Once their new headquarters in Renton opens in 2024, the Reign will take over their footprint.

Recent rain made the grounds soggy and Harvey said she’s adjusting to being visible from all angles despite privacy fencing around the field, but noted those are minor kinks that will get worked out. The Reign trained at Starfire during their inaugural season in 2013 and weren’t permitted to keep equipment on site or have permanent office space.

Advertising

The team trained and played at Memorial Stadium in Seattle from 2014-2019.

“I’ve evolved over the years,” said Harvey, whose team is entering their second season with Lumen Field as their home for competitions. “There will be times where I’m very protective of what we do, but I’m open to opening the doors and gates up to media, the community, to coaches around the city.

“We have a product that people want to see, and I believe that we should be selling Lumen out at levels that match the Sounders. The only way we’re going to do that is if people know we exist. The only way people are going to know we exist is if they come and see it. Thousands of people drive in and out of the facility every day and every week (for youth games and camps). For people to see us down here, I think that will help.”

Still texting buddies

Reign head assistant Scott Parkinson was one of the loudest voices at training Wednesday. He replaced longtime assistant Sam Laity, who is currently the Houston Dash head coach.

Parkinson most recently was the NJ/NY Gotham FC head coach, helping them advance to the 2021 NWSL postseason. The Englishman was part of Harvey’s staff with the dormant Utah Royals in 2018 and 2019.

Laity and Harvey still have a tight bond.

“We message quite a lot, still,” Harvey said. “It’s felt a little weird not having him sort of around … He’s always been someone that I would pick up the phone and have conversations with on different levels. I’m sure that will continue, but I might have to keep a few more secrets than I used to.”

Advertising

Preseason plans

The Reign will move camp to Los Angeles after training at Starfire this week. The U.S. internationals are expected to return Saturday and be available in L.A., including Megan Rapinoe. The forward injured her ankle and is currently in California receiving treatment, but Harvey said Rapinoe should be able to participate in full training next week.

Wednesday was another introductory day to Harvey’s system, especially for newcomers like forward Elyse Bennett, a trade pickup from the Kansas City Current, and draft picks Shae Holmes (second round) and Natalie Viggiano (fourth round).

Each had an edge to help make the transition. Bennett played at Washington State. Holmes used to train with the Reign during the University of Washington’s offseason and Viggiano’s older sister, Marisa plays for the Dash.

“This is not like filling in as a little player every so often,” said Holmes, a defender. “It brought on a new pressure, per se, but everyone around has been super supportive and awesome and it’s a super welcoming culture. It felt just like the summer again.”

One of the team’s biggest obstacles will be managing play when the internationals are competing at the FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. The Reign could have eight players called up.

The NWSL plans to kick off its season March 25. Harvey did some sleuthing to surmise the number of matches where she won’t have her first-choice players could be minimal.

Advertising

“This is the best World Cup schedule that I’ve ever seen,” Harvey said. “In year’s past, we’ve missed 10-plus games without them (internationals). It’s definitely not going to be at that level. I don’t know exactly how it will end up folding out but we’re looking at maybe half that at worst. That is massive for us.”

The NWSL is expected to release the schedule next month.

Loan report

Reign defenders Alyssa Malonson and Ryanne Brown returned from their loans in Denmark.

Brown made 10 appearances for FC Nordsjælland in the Danish Women’s League, but as a forward, according to reports. Malonson lined up at centerback for 13 matches for Nordsjælland.

“It was perfect. It was exactly what a loan should be,” Harvey said. “They went out there and played a ton of games. They got a ton of exposure, which is what they needed, and then they wanted to come home. We were really happy that we could bring them back and they look in good shape.”