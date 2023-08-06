Normalcy returned to the Cascadia derby Sunday.

OL Reign managed a 0-0 draw at Lumen Field against rival Portland in their final Challenge Cup group-stage match. In their previous trip to Seattle, the Thorns dismantled the Reign in getting a 2-0 win in June.

Sunday’s draw clinched the top overall seed in the tournament for the Reign. They’ll host their semifinal match in September and continue to increase their cut of the $1 million purse.

Star forward Bethany Balcer went down twice in the opening half with knocks that required on-field medical attention. She was able to remain in the match both times, but the second in the 44th minute off a strong tackle by Portland midfielder Sam Coffey appeared to be a more painful ankle injury.

Balcer had a conversation with referee Matthew Corigan after the whistle signaling halftime was blown. Portland dominated possession (62%), but Reign keeper Laurel Ivory had a save in stoppage time to keep the match goalless at the break.

Balcer (Sam Hiatt), Nikki Stanton (Olivia Van der Jagt) and Ryanne Brown (Elyse Bennett) were subbed off at halftime.

The adjustments balanced possession and the Reign (5-0-1) created more scoring opportunities but neither side could break the deadlock. The Bold aimed to keep the Thorns (2-3-1) off the board, pushing their Challenge Cup clean sheet run to seven consecutive matches.

Advertising

A tournament-record 12,061 fans attended the match Sunday, which was marketed toward kids. The derby was an entertainment overload, with Blue Angels flyovers headed for the air show at Seafair on Lake Washington and an on-field dog show at the break.

The Reign have an 11-day layoff before they return to regular-season league play. The Bold (7-5-3) are fourth in the 12-team league and will travel to play Kansas City on Aug. 18.

Reign coach Laura Harvey was hopeful to not have any of her internationals back due to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. But in stunning fashion, the national teams for Canada, Brazil and the United States were booted from the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Reign stars Megan Rapinoe (U.S.) — who announced her retirement — Alana Cook (U.S.), Rose Lavelle (U.S.), Emily Sonnett (U.S.), Sofia Huerta (U.S.), Quinn (Canada), Jordyn Huitema (Canada), and Angelina (Brazil) could all be available for selection against the Current.

The side also hopes to have midfielder Jess Fishlock recovered from a leg injury.

Harvey shared her World Cup bracket is busted. She had Brazil and the U.S. playing for the title.