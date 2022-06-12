SAN DIEGO — Jessica Fishlock scored late in the first half and OL Reign held on to earn a 1-1 road draw with league-leading San Diego Wave FC at Torero Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Morgan scored for San Diego (4-2-3), which tops the National Women’s Soccer League table with 15 points, including a 2-0-2 record at home.

The Reign (2-2-4) are sixth in the standings with 10 points, and 0-2-2 on the road.

The Reign next play at Lumen Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Angel City FC.

Morgan opened the scoring in the eighth minute, assisted by goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who played a through ball to Morgan over the top of OL Reign’s backline.

In the 38th minute, Fishlock took a pass from Rose Lavelle in the center of the box and hit a right-footed shot into the top left corner.

Megan Rapinoe entered for Ally Watt at start of second half for the Reign and hit the bar with a right-footed shot from outside the box in the 49th minute.

in the 73rd minute, Veronica Latsko replaced Bethany Balcer for the Reign. Angelina took over for injured Olivia Van der Jagt in the 81st minute for the Reign.

