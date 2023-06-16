OL Reign kick off a three-game road trip Saturday in Texas against the Houston Dash. Reign striker Megan Rapinoe (calf strain) has joined midfielder Jess Fishlock and Rose Lavelle on the list of injured players. The Reign are at the midway point of the NWSL season and are fourth in league standings. The Dash are seventh and unbeaten in their past four matches.

The details:

Reign (6-4-1) vs. Dash (4-3-4)

Time/Place: 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston

TV: Paramount+ and TSN+ in Canada

Radio: None

Series history: The Reign lead the all-time series 17-4-3 since 2013.

Road weary

The Reign haven’t played a road match since May 13 when they defeated the San Diego Wave 3-0 in a Challenge Cup competition. The Bold are 1-2-1 away from Lumen Field but will draw from the tactics that helped them beat the Dash 2-0 last month at home. The rematch is expected to be in sweltering temps.

Hello, again

Reign coach Laura Harvey will build schemes against her close friend in Houston coach Sam Laity, who was a longtime Reign assistant coach and was with the club since its inception. Harvey was frank about the scenario after the first meeting, stating, “It was weird, I didn’t like it,” despite getting the win. Laity, who was hired last winter, is 2-2-2 at home.

Quotable

“It’s definitely toasty here in Houston,” Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce said. “[The Dash] do love to slip balls in behind our lines, go for the breakaways, as well as cutback, so those are the things that me and my defensive line are keeping in mind going into this game. Now, especially with the heat, that plays a factor into any type of long ball and having to chase those down. Knowing that we’ve just got to stay in it mentally.”