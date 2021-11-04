Laura Harvey had her contract extended by OL Reign through the 2023 season, the club announced Thursday.

Harvey was hired in July to replace head coach Farid Benstiti. The latter was asked to resign, and it was revealed in September that Benstiti violated terms in allegedly making verbally abusive comments during a team meeting.

The Bold was ninth in the 10-team National Women’s Soccer League under Benstiti. Harvey coached her first 2021 match in August due to her role as an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team during the Tokyo Games last summer. The Reign has a 7-2-2 record since her arrival, placing second in the regular-season standings.

The NWSL kicks off its postseason Sunday. The Reign (13-8-3) received a first-round bye and will host the winner of the Washington Spirit/North Carolina Courage match on Nov. 14 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

The league’s championship game is set for Nov. 20 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

“I think just getting the players to believe in something was key,” Harvey said in a news release regarding her impact on the team this year. “Getting them to believe in themselves and what they could achieve as a group was important.”

Advertising

This is Harvey’s second go-round with the Reign. She was the club’s inaugural coach from 2013-2017. She won NWSL Coach of the Year honors twice, led the Reign to consecutive Supporters’ Shield titles and the league’s championship matches in 2014 and 2015, losing to Kansas City each time.

Harvey was 51-33-26 overall during her first stint with the Reign. She left for a similar position with the Utah Royals FC and then joined U.S. Soccer.

Reign assistant Sam Laity was the interim coach this season while Harvey was on Olympic duty. He coached the team to a 4-2-0 record.

“When I signed my contract earlier this season, there was a lot of uncertainty about where the team was at,” Harvey said in a news release. “I’m glad we were able to put performances on the field that we have been proud of. I see a long-term vision of what we are trying to achieve at the club. I’m so happy to be a part of it.”