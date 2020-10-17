In the fragmented 2020 season, all of the pieces came together for OL Reign on Saturday.

The club was able to score on its chances and defend just in time to close out their National Women’s Soccer League schedule with a 2-0 win against the Utah Royals FC at Cheney Stadium. The result moved the Reign into seventh place in NWSL standings.

The Reign underwent changes to their ownership, name, coaching staff and roster all before the schedule was shattered by the coronavirus pandemic. First-year coach Farid Benstiti was able to develop his team on and off the field by sequestering them for a month-long training camp in Montana last spring and planned to use competitions to test young talent and schemes.

Play was rusty at times. But the club displayed a better flow Saturday.

Midfielder Shirley Cruz opened the scoring in the counter-attack, racing down the right side of the field with newcomer Sofia Huerta to her right. Cruz tapped the assist just outside the box to Huerta, the latter angling a right-footed shot into the goal in the 24th minute. It’s Huerta’s first goal with the Reign.

For the Reign’s second goal, forward Leah Pruitt was quick to use her first touch to set up a strike from inches outside the box to the upper left corner of the net in the 51st minute. Pruitt, who was drafted by the North Carolina Courage last season, knocked home her first score with the Reign.

The Reign finished in a 2-2 draw against the Royals in Utah in September.

The NWSL was the first pro sports league in the U.S. to hold a season amid the pandemic. The first return was with an eight-team Challenge Cup where those associated with the competition were sequestered outside of Salt Lake City last summer.

A Fall Series was later announced by NWSL. The nine teams formed regional groups that each played four total games The Reign (1-2-1) lost to the Portland Thorns FC twice and were unbeaten against the Royals.

Mainstay stars such as Megan Rapinoe, Jess Fishlock and Lu Barnes were unavailable for all or majority of the 2020 slate either due to opting out or the Reign loaning their rights out to teams overseas that are playing more traditional seasons.

Young talent like defender Madison Hammond plan to stay stateside during the offseason to further work on their skills. Forward Bethany Balcer, the league’s 2019 Rookie of the Year, was called up to participate in the U.S. Women’s National Team’s training camp that starts Sunday.