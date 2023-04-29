The OL Reign capped a dramatic comeback against Racing Louisville FC on Saturday with a goal in the 90th minute for a 2-2 draw on the road.

Two goals from Louisville in the first half were offset by a penalty kick converted by Megan Rapinoe and a looping header from forward Jordyn Huitema in the game’s ending moments as the Reign earned a point at Lynn Family Stadium.

Racing would also finish the match with just 10 players after a red card to midfielder Savannah DeMelo in the 72nd minute.

For Louisville (0-1-4), Paige Monaghan scored in the seventh minute and DeMelo had a goal in the 45th minute.

In the 67th minute the Reign got back in the game as Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund was judged to have brought down Huitema in the penalty area. That resulted in Rapinoe stepping up from 12 yards out and sending Lund the wrong way as Rapinoe scored, becoming the all-time league leader in penalties scored in the regular season.

The match’s momentum then turned even further in OL Reign’s favor in the 72nd minute when DeMelo was shown a second yellow card.

In the 90th minute one of the Reign’s final attacks saw Alana Cook send in a cross to Huitema, whose header found the back of the net.

The result leaves OL Reign (3-1-1) in a tie for first place on points (10) with Portland.

UW men tied for Pac-12 golf lead

STANFORD, Calif. — The Washington men’s golf team finished the third round of the Pac-12 Championships in a tie for first place with Colorado on Saturday.

UW and CU were at 17-under 1,033. Washington State was sixth at 8-under 1,042.

The final round is Sunday.

UW’s Teddy Lin (66) and Bo Peng (68) were tied for ninth at 6-under 204. Petr Hruby (70) and Taehoon Song (72) were tied for 13th at 4-under 206.

For WSU, Pono Yanagi (68) was in fourth place at 8-under 202, and Jaden Cantafio (68) was tied for fifth at 7-under 203.

T-birds roll

Jared Davidson had two goals and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds smashed the Kamloops Blazers 5-1 in the first game of the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference finals at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which hosts Game 2 on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

Thomas Milic made 24 saves for the T-birds.

Baseball

• Host Washington (24-13, 10-9 Pac-12) stormed back for the second straight game against USC (25-16, 11-9), scoring four runs in the eighth inning to stun the Trojans 7-6. Cam Clayton, AJ Guerrero and Johnny Tincher had RBI singles to tie the game and Coby Morales drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. Josh Emanuels earned the save.

• Washington State lost 12-10 at Utah. The Cougars (25-16, 7-12 Pac-12) scored six runs in the sixth inning to build a 10-5 lead but Utah (17-24-1, 6-16-1) rallied for seven runs. Jake Harvey hit a grand slam for WSU and Sam Brown had two hits and three RBI.

• Nestor German pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight as host Seattle U (14-25, 10-10 WAC) earned a 6-4 victory over Tarleton State (23-17, 7-11). Matt Boissoneault drove in two runs for the Redhawks.

Softball

• Seattle U (30-18, 11-10 WAC) completed a series sweep of Utah Valley (17-28), taking a 10-5 victory in which all seven graduating seniors started their final game at Logan Field. Katie Walling went 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI.

Minors

• Delino DeShields and Kean Wong each drove in a run but the Tacoma Rainiers lost 7-2 at the Las Vegas Aviators.

• Jonatan Clase and Hogan Windish each homered and drove in two runs as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Spokane Indians 10-7.

Track and field

• Isaiah Archer of Seattle Pacific won his fourth straight 400 in 48.48, and David Njeri won the triple jump in 48 feet, 1¼ inches at the Ralph Vernacchia Invitational in Bellingham.